Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,373 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,373 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $67,253,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 14.9% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,047,000 after purchasing an additional 261,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 42.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 194,265 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Generac by 108.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 284,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,982,000 after purchasing an additional 148,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Generac by 9.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,956,000 after purchasing an additional 147,523 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,190 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $146.33. The stock had a trading volume of 25,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,357. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.26 and a 200-day moving average of $123.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

