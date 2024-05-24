Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 1,326 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.33. 31,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.03. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

