Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $482,000 Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $722,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In related news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $153,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,216 shares in the company, valued at $835,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Stock Up 1.2 %

CRI traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.17. 14,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,777. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $88.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.33. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $661.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.05 million. Analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Carter’s Profile

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.