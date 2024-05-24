Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.59 and last traded at $31.59. Approximately 120,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 452,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $1.37. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.59% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. The company had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.14 million. Analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $610,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 473,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,580,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

