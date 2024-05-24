BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $39.14 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 97.70%.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

