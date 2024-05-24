BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Up 6.1%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.68 and last traded at $97.71. 657,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 631,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BNTX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.70.

BioNTech Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.00 and a beta of 0.25.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. Equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,056,000 after purchasing an additional 86,343 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in BioNTech by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,763,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,735,000 after acquiring an additional 131,490 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $410,984,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in BioNTech by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,548,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,526,000 after purchasing an additional 35,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 943,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

