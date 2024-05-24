Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) CAO Kyle Crockett Sells 4,611 Shares of Stock

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.3 %

CARR stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.67.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

