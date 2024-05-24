Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 190 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Trex during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 6,100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TREX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.47.

Insider Activity at Trex

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trex Stock Performance

TREX stock opened at $87.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.86. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $51.03 and a one year high of $101.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. Trex’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

