Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Dream Industrial REIT Stock Performance
Dream Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$8.08 and a 1 year high of C$9.49.
Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile
