DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $103.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.49% from the company’s current price.

DD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $78.94 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.