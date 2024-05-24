Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 1,011 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.12% of Mesa Laboratories worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 515.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $112.80 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.86 and a 52 week high of $155.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.93. The stock has a market cap of $607.97 million, a P/E ratio of 663.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 376.49%.

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Mesa Laboratories from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

