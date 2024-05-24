Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

FERG traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $207.22. The company had a trading volume of 32,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,855. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $143.39 and a 1 year high of $224.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

