Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Director Harold N. Kvisle Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) Director Harold N. Kvisle bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$42.55 per share, with a total value of C$425,500.00.

Harold N. Kvisle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Harold N. Kvisle acquired 5,000 shares of Finning International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.60 per share, with a total value of C$218,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Harold N. Kvisle sold 600 shares of Finning International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.14, for a total value of C$25,884.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Harold N. Kvisle sold 3,100 shares of Finning International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.36, for a total value of C$134,416.00.

Shares of Finning International stock opened at C$42.58 on Friday. Finning International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$33.77 and a 1-year high of C$46.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Finning International’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on FTT. National Bank Financial upgraded Finning International from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Finning International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.13.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

