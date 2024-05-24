General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. Sells 6,397 Shares of Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 6,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $157,558.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

General American Investors Stock Up 0.3 %

GAM traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $47.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,596. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.21. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $49.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAM. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General American Investors by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 332,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in General American Investors by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 692,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after acquiring an additional 125,281 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in General American Investors by 96.2% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 104,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 59,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 38,752 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

