Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Announces Dividend of GBX 7.90

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share on Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:GPE opened at GBX 419 ($5.33) on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of GBX 350.40 ($4.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 518.50 ($6.59). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 394.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 398.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.62, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPE shares. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.35) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

