QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Raises Dividend to GBX 5.65 Per Share

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.65 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of QQ opened at GBX 424.40 ($5.39) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2,078.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 356.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 343.53.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 443.40 ($5.64).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

