Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (LON:RCOI) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (LON:RCOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Stock Performance

Shares of LON RCOI opened at GBX 0.92 ($0.01) on Friday. Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income has a 1 year low of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.96 ($0.01). The firm has a market cap of £835,452.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.89.

Get Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income alerts:

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.