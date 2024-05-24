iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Alain Bergeron Sells 5,000 Shares

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.94, for a total transaction of C$459,713.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,971.30.

Alain Bergeron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.01, for a total transaction of C$460,036.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.41, for a total value of C$452,070.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.59, for a total value of C$422,937.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.63, for a total value of C$433,140.00.

iA Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

IAG opened at C$92.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$86.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$88.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$77.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 2.31.

iA Financial Announces Dividend

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.49 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, research analysts expect that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 10.3022222 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC raised iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.72.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

