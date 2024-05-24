Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Insider Kirsten F. Newquist Buys 17,166 Shares

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) insider Kirsten F. Newquist acquired 17,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $76,732.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,732.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Identiv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. 7,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,298. Identiv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $9.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a market cap of $98.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Identiv had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $22.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Identiv, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INVE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Identiv from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Identiv from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Identiv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 426,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 1.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 395,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $459,000. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

Featured Stories

