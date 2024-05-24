IMC Chicago LLC Buys Shares of 13,293 GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 1.03% of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CONL traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.57. 367,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,931. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average of $39.24. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $87.37.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Read More

