IMC Chicago LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM)

IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 1.07% of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period.

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VIXM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. 98,610 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23.

About ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index of futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with an average of five months until maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXM was launched on Jan 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

