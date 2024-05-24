InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases 294 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,561,055,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,625 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,576,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.43. The firm has a market cap of $156.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $77.41.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Bank of America raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

