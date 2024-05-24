Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Position Cut by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.02. 109,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,226. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

