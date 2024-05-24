Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Glenn O’rourke Sells 1,241 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $92,504.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.03. 99,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.25. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 269,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.