Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Glenn O’rourke Sells 1,241 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $92,504.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.03. 99,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.25. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LSCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.
About Lattice Semiconductor
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.
