Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 225,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 936,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

The company has a market cap of $685.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 335,794.09% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYEL. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 16.8% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 871,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 125,110 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 174,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 136,611 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,731,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,013,000 after buying an additional 92,594 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

