Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Senior Officer Guy Grenier Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total transaction of C$236,000.40.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

TSE:RCH opened at C$39.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$38.11 and a 1-year high of C$48.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.92.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.07). Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of C$406.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$417.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.8383038 EPS for the current year.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.