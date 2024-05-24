Tharisa plc (LON:THS) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tharisa Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of THS stock opened at GBX 74.56 ($0.95) on Friday. Tharisa has a 12-month low of GBX 47 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 94 ($1.19). The company has a market capitalization of £223.55 million, a P/E ratio of 360.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 65.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Tharisa from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 120 ($1.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

