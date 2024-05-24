TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Insider Anthony O’sullivan Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 896,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,592.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Anthony O’sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Anthony O’sullivan sold 25,000 shares of TMC the metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $37,000.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of TMC the metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $66,500.00.

TMC the metals Stock Up 4.6 %

TMC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 230,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,298. The company has a market capitalization of $509.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. TMC the metals company Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TMC the metals by 48.4% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About TMC the metals

(Get Free Report)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

Featured Stories

