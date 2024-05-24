Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.169 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of TKC opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

