Unicorn AIM VCT to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:UAV)

Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Unicorn AIM VCT Price Performance

LON UAV opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.18) on Friday. Unicorn AIM VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 87 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 112 ($1.42). The company has a market capitalization of £178.19 million, a PE ratio of -1,541.67 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 91.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 97.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unicorn AIM VCT

In related news, insider Tim Woodcock acquired 46,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £50,011.80 ($63,563.55). Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Unicorn AIM VCT Company Profile

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

