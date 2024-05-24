Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading 6% Higher

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) shares were up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 11,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VALN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Valneva Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $599.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a negative net margin of 15.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

