Vestis Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VSTS)

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE VSTS opened at $12.11 on Friday. Vestis has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vestis will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,217,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,907,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,768,863.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Vestis news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon acquired 16,200 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $201,366.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 58,837 shares in the company, valued at $731,343.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,907,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,768,863.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 2,753,069 shares of company stock worth $27,578,402 in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSTS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

