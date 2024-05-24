Vestis Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VSTS)

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Vestis Price Performance
Shares of NYSE VSTS opened at $12.11 on Friday. Vestis has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35.
Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vestis will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSTS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.
View Our Latest Research Report on Vestis
Vestis Company Profile
Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vestis
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.