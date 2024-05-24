Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of GDO stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,963. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $13.04.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

