Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance
Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
