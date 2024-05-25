Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale Sells 1,278 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $91,070.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,194.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Block alerts:

On Monday, April 1st, Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of Block stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

Read Our Latest Report on SQ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Block in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.