Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 75 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,844,000 after acquiring an additional 28,202 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 138,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,754,000 after acquiring an additional 51,137 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,485,000 after acquiring an additional 971,124 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBHT. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian Webb sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.54, for a total value of $187,686.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,773.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Brian Webb sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.54, for a total transaction of $187,686.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,773.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT stock opened at $157.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.43 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

