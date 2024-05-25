Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CAO Sells $232,061.56 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 7,261 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $232,061.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,020.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ying Christina Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $2,112,080.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Ying Christina Liu sold 407 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $12,698.40.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Confluent in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Confluent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.04.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Further Reading

