Insider Selling: AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) CFO Sells $105,410.88 in Stock

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) CFO Patrick O’connell sold 6,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $105,410.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Patrick O’connell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 16th, Patrick O’connell sold 5,000 shares of AMC Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $80,100.00.
AMC Networks Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMCX opened at $16.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $715.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.22. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $20.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMCX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AMC Networks
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.