Insider Selling: AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) CFO Sells $105,410.88 in Stock

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) CFO Patrick O’connell sold 6,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $105,410.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Patrick O’connell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Patrick O’connell sold 5,000 shares of AMC Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $80,100.00.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $16.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $715.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.22. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $20.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.63). AMC Networks had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

