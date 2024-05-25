PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 93,285 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,285 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,279,000 after purchasing an additional 651,756 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 15.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,528,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,618,000 after acquiring an additional 346,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,322,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,796,000 after acquiring an additional 323,968 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at about $14,719,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,032,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,617,000 after acquiring an additional 245,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.23. The firm has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $55.72.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Sanofi had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 74.37%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

