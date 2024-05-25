PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,500 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,838 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Illumina by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $106.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.20. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $213.12.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.65.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

