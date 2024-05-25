PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.35 Million Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,833 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.80% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $107.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.50. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.80 and a 1 year high of $108.88.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

