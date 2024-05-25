Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Holdings Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gainplan LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 118,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 67,785 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $83.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.46. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

