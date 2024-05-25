Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 83,768 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,768 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.44.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $158.51 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $89.80 and a one year high of $164.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $51,177.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,532. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

