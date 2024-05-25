Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on August 1st

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

GDO stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

