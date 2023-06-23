This Is The Level To Keep On Watch For The Market To Reverse Higher

It still remains our view that this pull back is still very much in effect and we won’t see indexes like the S&P 500 find some support until at least 4300. This gives a good point to look for a reversal or at least a bounce for the market. Even though we are still technically in a bull market, we are now someone on the fringes of one where we could easily slip back out of one.

Remember, a bull market is 20% off a recent low, our low came back in October of last year. Since then the market has steadily moving higher and higher, lending more credence to the old saying, “the trend is your friend.”

In this case, let’s look at the ETF that tracks the S&P 500 index to see where we might find an area to trade on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY).

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

If we are looking to see how prices react at the 4300 mark on SPX, the S&P 500, then traders would want to keep an eye on one of the most commonly traded tickers in the market, SPY. A 4300 mark on SPX would translates to around 430 on SPY.

Additionally, if you look at the SPY one year chart, you can see that we had a reject around this area in the past, right around the…

