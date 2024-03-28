A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Sets New 52-Week High at $587.00

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 587 ($7.42) and last traded at GBX 586.40 ($7.41), with a volume of 59162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 580 ($7.33).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAG shares. Barclays upgraded A.G. BARR to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 522 ($6.60) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

The company has a market cap of £655.43 million, a PE ratio of 1,933.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 536.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 513.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a GBX 12.40 ($0.16) dividend. This is a boost from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.65. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,333.33%.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

