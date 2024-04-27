Sigma Planning Corp Sells 19,563 Shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,563 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.25% of OFS Capital worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the third quarter worth $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 39.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 162,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

OFS Capital Price Performance

OFS stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. OFS Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $12.44.

OFS Capital Announces Dividend

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.38%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Read Our Latest Report on OFS

About OFS Capital

(Free Report)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.