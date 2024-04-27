Sigma Planning Corp Has $387,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,795 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

NYSE:C opened at $62.64 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

