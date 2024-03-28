IFG Advisory LLC Has $6.36 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNK opened at $95.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.75. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

