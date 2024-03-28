Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 5,568 shares.The stock last traded at $25.85 and had previously closed at $25.33.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Kenon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. This is a positive change from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kenon by 577.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 89,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kenon by 144.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 84,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Kenon during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,403,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Kenon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,746,000 after buying an additional 75,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 143.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 63,374 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

