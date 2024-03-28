Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 5,568 shares.The stock last traded at $25.85 and had previously closed at $25.33.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. This is a positive change from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.12%.
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.
